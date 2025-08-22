FG Commences Registration To Train 100,000 Youths In Financial Literacy

The Federal Government has commenced registration for a nationwide free financial education programme that would train 100,000 youths annually in financial literacy, global trade, entrepreneurship, and investing. Mrs Omolara Esan, Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Youth Development, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said the training was in partnership with Investonaire Academy.

According to her, the strategic initiative reflects the ministry’s commitment to empowering young Nigerians with the knowledge and skills required to succeed in today’s complex financial landscape. “By expanding access to financial education, the programme aims to transform lives, improve employability, and promote sustainable wealth creation across the country.

“Through this collaboration, participants will benefit from a comprehensive and practical learning platform covering global asset classes such as commodities, gold, equities, and foreign exchange.

“Also, alongside training in risk management, portfolio development, and wealth-building strategies. Graduates of the programme will receive an industry-recognised certificate, supporting career advancement and entrepreneurial growth,’’ she said.