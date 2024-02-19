FG Commences Payment Of ASUU Withheld Salaries

The Federal Government has began the payment of withheld salaries of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

New Telegraph confirmed the development from various sources in the academic sector on Monday in Abuja.

The ASUU Chairperson, Prof. Gbolahan Bolarin, at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, (FUT Minna) who confirmed the development said; “Yes, it is true. Payment has started rolling in.”

President Bola Tinubu had in October 2023 approved the release of four of the eight months’ ASUU withheld salaries of the workers.

The salaries has being withheld since the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari invoked a ‘No Work, No Pay policy’ against some university-based unions that embarked on a strike that lasted eight months in 2022.