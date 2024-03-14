FG Commences Distribution of 42,000 Grains in N’West

The Federal Government has commenced the distribution of 42,000 metric tonnes of grains in the seven focal points of state capitals of the North Western states. Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, made this disclosure yesterday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu. Kyari, who stated that for security reasons further details on the distribution of the grains would not be disclosed, said that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security was working with the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and other national security outfits to address the risk involved in vandalisation of food warehouses across the country.

He said: “We are distributing to state capitals in the first instance as you all are aware of the risk involved in the vandalisation of foodstuffs. So we are working with the office of the National Security Adviser and other national security agencies “Distribution has commenced, however, I will not want to comment on the security aspect of the distribution “I can assure you that we have started distributing in the North-western states, and we are distributing out of seven points.

Recall that the Federal Government announced the commencement of the distribution of 42,000 metric tonnes of grains across the country on March 1. The Federal Government undertook the distribution of grains nationwide to cushion the impacts of the hardship in the country.