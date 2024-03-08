FG Commences Construction Of 700KM Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road

As part of strategic plans for holistic economic recovery, the Federal Government has commenced the construction of the 700km Lagos- Calabar Coastal Highway, spanning 9 States with two spurs leading to the Northern States.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Works, Engr. Nweze David Umahi, CON during the official handover of the first phase of the project made up of 47.47 kilometers of dual carriageway, to Hitech Construction Company Ltd, which is to be constructed in concrete pavement.

The Minister, who was in company with the Federal Ministry of Works’ Controller in charge of Lagos State, Engr. (Mrs) Olukorede. Kesha, emphasised the need for all contractors handling Federal Government’s road projects to deliver within a record time, noting that the government would not allow variation arising from delays or slow pace of work once mobilization had been done.

He, however, commended very highly Hitech Construction Company Nigeria Ltd for being reputable for quality and speedy delivery of jobs.

He acknowledged their efforts in starting work immediately after the contract was awarded.

He said, “They have completed some filling of 1.3 kilometers from the day the project was awarded to them.

“It shows the speed they are going to deploy to this project. Within a couple of weeks, we awarded the project to them, they mobilized a lot of dredging equipment, and you can see that they have recovered 1.3 kilometer of section one of the phase.”

Umahi, who also visited project sites at the Queen’s Drive Ikoyi, the Third Mainland Bridge top deck, the underwater, the Iddo Bridge, the Eko Bridge, and Carter Bridge, expressed the determination of the Federal Government to carry out a comprehensive rehabilitation of the bridges, which he said are critical links between the Mainland and the Island of Lagos, the economic hub of the country.

These repairs are expected to cover not only the top of the bridge but also the under-bridge works.

The Minister said, “At the Third Mainland Bridge, we have three or four critical elements to be rehabilitated. The first one is the deck, and the deck is about 11 kilometers × two. That is a dual carriageway, including the ramps, and it has been done by CCECC. They have done very beautiful jobs, but we have not concluded. Before the end of March, we’ll be concluding the asphalt milling and the re-asphalting.

He further said, “But that is not all our commitment there. We are installing the guardrails, we are replacing the lights with solar lights, we are going to put some decorative lights too, and then we are going to put CCTV cameras both on top and under the bridge to check insecurity and illegal mining of sand, which is causing scouring on the piles and the pipe bits.

“The second job is that some sections of the slab are deflected, and so what we have done is to get an expert to understudy the level of deflection.

“That’s the tendons of the slab that deflected. And so we are going to cut open the slabs, enter and then look at it, scoop it, and then reinstate the tendons of the slab. There’s nothing to worry about. It’s been done at an Eko Bridge by Buildwell. So this one is not a threat to us at all.”

He commended what Julius Berger Nigeria Ltd is doing already, which he said is the restoration of deteriorated piers and pier caps including the cover of piers and perhaps themselves, and said the piles which he also inspected were the most critical of the works to be done.

Earlier in their respective remarks, the State Controller of the Federal Ministry of Works, the representatives of Hitech Construction Nigeria Ltd, Julius Berger Nigeria Ltd, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd, and Buildwell Nigeria Ltd assured the Minister that they would continue to work in line with the spirit of excellence, which they said the Renewed Hope administration of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is known for.