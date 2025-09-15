FG Commences Appointment Process For New Perm Secs

The Civil Service office has commenced the appointment of five Permanent Secretaries as approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

New Telegraph reports that the positions became vacant due to the recent retirement of the Permanent Secretaries from Imo State, the Federal capital Territory (FCT), and the creation of new ministries left three zonal vacancies for North-Central, North-East and South-East.

Announcing the development in a statement issued on Sunday by the Head of Civil, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, through Mrs Eno Olotu, Director, Information and Public Relations.

According to him, the process was imperative to ensure transparency, credibility and merit in line with the government’s commitment to good governance.

He added that only qualified officers on Grade Level 17 have at least two years registered on the grade and have received clearance from their Permanent Secretaries are eligible.

Olotu confirmed that the exercise commenced with the compilation and screening of qualified officers by a Committee of Permanent Secretaries, monitored by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission and the Department of State Services.

Speaking on the the candidate’s completion of asset declaration forms with the Code of Conduct Bureau, she revealed that clearances from EFCC, ICPC and DSS are ongoing.

Providing clarity on the next stage of the process, Walson-Jack confirmed September 15 as the date for the written examination, stating that successful candidates will proceed to an ICT proficiency test on September 17.

According to her, the final stage will be held on the 19th of September and conducted by a panel of retired Permanent Secretaries, including former Heads of Service, the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission and representatives of the private sector.

She said, “Anti-corruption agencies will also observe the process. The final recommendations will be submitted to the President for approval.”

The HOS explained that the exercise highlights the government’s commitment to professionalism, institutional capacity and improved service delivery in the civil service.