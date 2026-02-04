FG Cleared 28 New Oil Fields Worth $18.2bn In 2025, Says Lokpobiri

The Federal Government yesterday said it approved 28 new Field Development Plans (FDPs) valued at $18.2 billion, with an estimated reserve potential of 1.4 billion barrels in 2025 alone.

It said between 2024 and 2025, four of the seven major Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) announced across Africa were in Nigeria, a development attributed to policy clarity, consistent governance, and deliberate leadership.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) Heineken Lokpobiri said this at the opening of the 2026 Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

Tinubu was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima. Lokpobiri said the transformation of the sector under the Tinubu administration marked a decisive break from years of declining production, stalled investments, and capital flight.

Lokpobiri said it repositioned the petroleum sector as a globally competitive and investment-ready destination following far reaching reforms that revived production, restored investor confidence, and unlocked billions of dollars in new investments.

He said: “Our investment climate in Nigeria allows for free movement of capital. In line with Global best practice companies can invest and divest at will.

“We recently enabled International Oil Companies (IOCs) to transfer onshore and shallow water assets to capable Nigerian companies. From Shell to Renaissance, ExxonMobil to Seplat, Eni to Oando.

“These are not just transfers of assets, they are transfers of confidence, capability, and ownership which has resulted in additional 200,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).

“These divestments were stalled for several years, but with the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, we were able to advance them and concluded them in record time leading to the gains made by their new operators for the benefits of all.”