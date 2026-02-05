FG Clarifies Check-Offs Jurisdiction For Pensioners

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has issued fresh guidance on the controversy surrounding the deduction and remittance of check-offs for pensioner unions, clarifying the jurisdictional boundaries of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) and the Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN).

The clarification was contained in a letter addressed to the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD). The ministry said it was formally notifying PTAD of its position on the appropriate assignment of jurisdictional scope for the two pensioners’ unions in line with existing labour laws and regulations.

It explained that the decision followed a review undertaken as part of its statutory responsibility to ensure clarity, industrial harmony, and effective administration of trade union activities.

The ministry clarified that the Nigeria Union of Pensioners is recognised as the umbrella body for all pensioners from the Civil Service of the Federation, including those from local governments and educational institutions under federal responsibility, provided they are beneficiaries of the old Defined Benefit Pension Scheme.