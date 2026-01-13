FG Clamps Down On Scholarship Abuses, Dismisses Morocco Abandonment Claims

The Federal Government has accused purveyors of false narratives around the Morocco Bilateral Education Scholarship (BES) Programme of attempting to derail far-reaching reforms aimed at sanitizing Nigeria’s scholarship system and ending years of wasteful public spending.

Education Minister, Dr Tunji Alausa, said the claim that Nigerian students studying in Morocco had been abandoned were “categorically untrue” and deliberately designed to mislead the public and undermine confidence in government policy.

He said: “At no time has the Fed- eral Government abandoned any Nigerian student who is validly enrolled under the Bilateral Education Scholarship Programme. “Every beneficiary admitted before 2024 has been funded up to the 2024 budget year.

Our obligation to these students remains intact.” Rather than abandonment, the minister said the controversy exposed how entrenched inefficiencies and misinformation had thrived around overseas scholarship schemes, stressing that the government was now determined to enforce discipline, transparency and value for money.

According to him, any delays in outstanding payments were the result of broader fiscal pressures facing the country, not neglect or indifference to students’ welfare. “These are temporary funding gaps arising from national fiscal realities.

They are being actively addressed through engagements with the Ministry of Finance, and students should be rest assured that the government is working to resolve them,” he added, even as he dismissed fraudulent docu- ments circulating online which purportedly showed new scholarship awards to Morocco in late 2025.

“There were no new bilateral scholarship awards in October 2025 or at any time after that. Those documents are fake, unauthen- ticated and part of a calculated attempt to discredit government reforms,” the Minister stated.

Alausa explained that the deci- sion to discontinue governmentfunded bilateral scholarships abroad followed a detailed policy review which found that Nigeria now has adequate institutional capacity to offer most of the programmes locally. “It is no longer justifiable to spend scarce nation’s resources in sending students overseas to study courses that are well established in our uni- versities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

This is about building national capacity and spending re- sponsibly,” Alausa noted. Under the new framework, only scholarships fully funded by foreign governments, the Minister explained, would be supported with Nigeria bearing no financial burden, even as he insisted that the policy shift would not be at disadvantage of students already studying abroad under earlier agreements.