March 2, 2026
FG Cites Technical Hitches For February Salary Delay

…payment kicks off Monday

The Federal Government attributed the delay in the payment of February salary to Treasury-funded workers to technical issues, which had been resolved.

To this end, payment commenced on Monday, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) said in a statement issued by the Director of press Mallam Bawa Mokwa.

The Office explained that the delay in the payment of the February 2026 salaries was due to a technical glitch, which has been tackled, and necessary measures have been put in place to prevent a recurrence.

In addition, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has received approval and has concluded the process of payment of one month’s wage award arrears out of the three months outstanding.

