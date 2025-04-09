FG, Chinese Firm Sign $328.8m Deal To Improve Power

Share

The Federal Government of Nigeria Power Company has signed a $328,818,916.99 agreement with a Chinese company, China Machinery Engineering Corporation, CMEC, for the improvement of power services in Nigeria.

The contract involved the engineering, procurement, construction and financing (EPC&F) for the implementation of transmission lines under Phase 1 of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI).

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, in his address at the contract signing ceremony, on Wednesday said the significant occasion marked another crucial milestone in FG’s determined journey to revolutionize Nigeria’s power sector.

He said: “Just yesterday, we reflected on the tangible progress of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) with the successful receipt and ongoing deployment of ten state-of-the-art power transformers and ten mobile substations from our esteemed partners at Siemens Energy.

“These vital assets, now being strategically installed across the nation in locations like Okene, Amukpe, Potiskum, Apo, and many others, are already adding over 700MW to our transmission capacity, easing critical constraints and bringing us closer to a more robust and reliable grid.

“Today, we take an even bolder step forward. We are here to witness the formal signing of a landmark Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Financing (EPC&F) contract between the FGN Power Company (FGNPC) and the esteemed China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC).

‘This agreement, valued at$328,818,916.99, signifies a major leap in the implementation of Phase I of the PPI. This project will see CMEC undertake the vital task of rehabilitating and constructing an extensive construction of 330kV and 132kV Transmission Lines under Phase I of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI).”

He added: “The contract, valued at $328,818,916.99, will ensure efficiency and prevent stranded capacity in the grid, these projects have been strategically divided into two priority batches.

“Priority 1 comprises seven (7) brownfield and ten (10) greenfield lines, totalling 544km with a load capacity of 7,140MW.”

He said that this vital infrastructure will act as the arteries that carry the increased power generated through the nation’s mid-stream transmission projects directly to the homes, businesses, and industries that power our economy.

According to him, this project is not an isolated endeavor.

He said it is deliberately designed to seamlessly complement the ongoing mid-stream transmission enhancements.

Adelabu said: “Our vision is a holistic one, from generation to the last mile of distribution. By focusing on upgrading and expanding our transmission network, we are directly addressing a key bottleneck in the power value chain.

“This will translate to a significant improvement in electricity reliability and accessibility for millions of Nigerians, fostering economic growth, creating jobs, and enhancing the quality of life for our citizens.

“I want to express my sincere enthusiasm for this strategic partnership with China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC).

“Their proven track record, global expertise, and unwavering commitment to excellence make them the ideal partner to execute this critical phase of the PPI.

“We are confident that their technical prowess and dedication will ensure the successful and timely completion of this ambitious undertaking.

“Furthermore, I want to acknowledge the crucial role of Siemens Energy in the broader context of the PPI.

“While their strengths lie in advanced power technology and innovation, particularly in the generation and transmission segments, we recognize the need for specialized expertise in the construction and rehabilitation of these vital distribution lines.

“This partnership with CMEC allows us to leverage their specific skills and ensure the highest standards of quality and efficiency in delivering this essential infrastructure.”

The Minister said the collaborative approach, bringing together the strengths of Siemens and CMEC, underscores FG’s commitment to a comprehensive and effective implementation of the PPI.

He said that the signing ceremony was more than just the exchange of documents.

According to him, it is a tangible demonstration of the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to deliver on his promise of a stable and reliable power supply for all Nigerians.

He reassured Nigerians of the determination to break down the barriers that have hindered progress in the past and build a power sector that is fit for the 21st century and beyond.

Adelabu said: “I commend the dedicated teams at the FGN Power Company and CMEC for their tireless efforts in bringing this crucial contract to fruition.

“I urge them to maintain this momentum and work diligently to ensure the successful execution of this project.

“To the Nigerian people, I say this: we understand the challenges you have faced with power supply, and we are working tirelessly to address them.

“Today’s event is a testament to our commitment to deliver tangible improvements. We ask for your continued patience and support as we embark on this transformative journey.”

