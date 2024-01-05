FG, China to Build New Steel Plant In Nigeria, Military Hardware – Minister

The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, has said the Federal Government has commenced discussions with a Chinese Company, Luan Steel Holding Group, to build a new steel plant in Nigeria and commence the manufacture of military hardware at Ajaokuta Steel Plant, Kogi State.

According to a statement yesterday by Audu’s Special Assistant on Media, Lizzy Okoji, this was the major agenda of the visit by FG’ delegation led by the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru and Audu to Luan Steel Holding Group in Hefei and Guangzhou Regions of China.

Audu in the statement explained that the trip to China was one of the steps being taken to realise the goals of reviving the steel industry in Nigeria in line with the Renewed Hope’ Agenda of President Bola Tinubu. He stated that work had commenced to create an operational steel industry that would attract billions of dollars of foreign direct investments into Nigeria.

He added that it would open up the nation’s economy, and create hundreds of thousands of job opportunities for the people. Audu also said that building military hardware in Ajaokuta Steel Plant was also timely, considering that Nigeria is faced with security challenges. According to him, this would help in the fight against insecurity and terrorism.