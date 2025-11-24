FG, China Deepen Infrastructure Partnership As Works Minister Hosts CGGC Delegation

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its readiness to strengthen cooperation with the Chinese government in capacity building, equipment support, and technology transfer to boost Nigeria’s infrastructure sector.

Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, gave the assurance when he received a high-level delegation from CGGC Global at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

During the meeting, both parties discussed key areas of collaboration, including specialised training programmes for Nigerian engineers, provision of advanced equipment for road construction and maintenance, and the transfer of modern engineering technologies to enhance local capacity and long-term sustainability.

READ ALSO:

Goronyo expressed optimism that the partnership would significantly accelerate Nigeria’s road development agenda, noting that the Ministry remains committed to adopting global best practices and strengthening technical expertise across all project stages.

He emphasised that improved technical capacity and modern construction methodologies are central to delivering durable, high-quality roads nationwide.

Vice President of CGGC Global, He Yonglun, reaffirmed the company’s strong interest in contributing to Nigeria’s infrastructure growth and expanding its development footprint in the country.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to set up a joint technical committee that will review the Ministry’s needs, assess CGGC Global’s proposals, and develop a clear framework to guide future cooperation.