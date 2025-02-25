FG Charts Course For Hydrogen Development

Share

Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has said the Federal Government has taken a giant leap towards harnessing the huge potential of hydrogen production in the country, with the unveiling of a hydrogen development agenda and reaffirmation of its full commitment to developing a unified national hydrogen policy for the country.

Ekpo spoke during a meeting with stakeholders for the development of the hydrogen policy. He emphasised on the immense potential of both Blue and Green hydrogen in Nigeria.

According to a statement by his media aide, Louis Ibah, the minister cited the country’s abundant natural resources, strategic geographic position, and potential for industrial transformation and global leadership in the clean energy revolution.

He said: “This policy will chart a definitive course for integrating hydrogen into our energy mix, while positioning Nigeria as a significant player in the global hydrogen economy.”

The Minister also called for cross-sectoral collaboration to come up with a policy stressing that a National Hydrogen Policy presents Nigeria with substantial opportunities across economic, environmental, and social dimensions.

Ekpo highlighted the economic benefits of Nigeria’s hydrogen development agenda, including diversification of revenue streams, job creation, attraction of investments, and industrial growth.

Accordingly to him, hydrogen can create new industries, generate employment opportunities, and attract local and foreign investments, thereby boosting the economic growth of the country.

He also stressed the environmental sustainability of hydrogen, noting that it supports Nigeria’s decarbonisation goals and contributes to global climate change mitigation efforts.

Additionally, Ekpo highlighted the infrastructure development benefits, including the leveraging of existing gas infrastructure to facilitate hydrogen production and distribution.

Ekpo noted that developing hydrogen infrastructure would foster advancements in energy storage, fuel cells, and transportation systems, ultimately driving Nigeria’s economic growth and sustainability.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, according to the statement, reaffirmed his ministry’s commitment to supporting the delivery of the national hydrogen policy.

Bagudu said there was an urgent need to evolve a hydrogen policy that not only serves Nigeria’s interests but also aligns with the country’s national development policy, energy policy, and the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

