FG Charges RMAFC On Workable, Acceptable Revenue Allocation Formula

The Federal Government has urged the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to carry out comprehensive due diligence in the formulation of a workable and acceptable revenue allocation for the country.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume made the charge while receiving in audience a powerful delegation from the Management of RMAFC led by its Chairman, Dr. Mohammed Bello Shehu in Abuja.

SGF stated that he was confident in the capacity of the management of the Commission to deliver on their mandate in developing a comprehensive revenue allocation formula and assured of the readiness of his Office to give the necessary support to the realisation of the project.

Akume further urged the Commission to factor in their proposed revenue allocation formula on an irreducible minimum allocation to some MDAs like the Ministry of Defence because of the critical role it plays in the maintenance of peace and the defence of the country’s territorial sovereignty.