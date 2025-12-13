FG Champions Transparency For Effective Delivery Of N4.7trn Constituency Projects

The Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs has renewed its drive for transparency, accountability and greater coordination in the implementation of the N4.7 trillion Zonal Intervention and Constituency Projects captured in the 2025 budget.

This commitment was reiterated on Thursday at a high-level stakeholders’ interactive forum held in Abuja. The forum brought together officials from the National Assembly, the diplomatic community and key Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to review challenges in project delivery and push for stronger institutional mechanisms to ensure communities benefit from government interventions.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Minister of Special Duties, Rt. Hon. Zephaniah Jisalo, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Onwusoro Maduka, revealed that the Ministry verified and certified 110 constituency and zonal projects across all six geo- political zones in the third quarter of 2025.

These projects span school renovations, boreholes, agricultural empowerment, medical outreaches and street lighting. Jisalo restated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive for deeper community involvement, emphasising that project ownership is vital for sustainability.

“We will further strengthen our engagement with communities so they take full ownership of all constituency projects. This is the only way to guarantee durability, transparency and real impact,” he said.

He also warned MDAs against flouting implementation guidelines, stressing that the provisions of the 2023 circulars remain binding. “Defaulters will henceforth be prosecuted by the EFCC, ICPC and other anti-graft agencies. The Renewed Hope Agenda has ushered in a paradigm shift, and all MDAs must align with this new direction,” he cautioned.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, commended the Ministry for fostering collaboration, noting that synergy between MDAs and lawmakers is key to effective project execution.

“Our collective goal is ensuring that infrastructural facilities and social amenities are properly sit- ed in rural communities to improve the quality of life for our people,” he said.

Guest speaker, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Bashir of the University of Abuja, emphasised that properly executed constituency projects directly advance the pillars of the Renewed Hope Agenda, including infrastructure, SME growth, education and job creation.

He highlighted the need for stronger monitoring, transparency and community ownership. Participants agreed that the N4.7 trillion allocation presents a major opportunity to drive rural development, enhance public trust and ensure federal resources reach intended beneficiaries.