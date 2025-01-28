FG Certifies 21 Researchers, Institutions, Innovators

Share

The Federal Government has presented 21 patent certificates to researchers, institutions and innovators for their various inventions and innovations aimed at addressing societal challenges and facilitating economic development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the innovations, which received the patent awards, ranged from renewable energy, power equipment and electrical development.

NAN also reports that the benefitting institutions are the research and development arms of Federal University of Kashere, Gombe, and National Research Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT) Zaria.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Uche Nnaji, presented the certificates to the beneficiaries on Monday in Abuja at a ceremony organised by National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion, NOTAP.

Speaking during the ceremony, Nnaji said that intellectual property, in the form of technological innovation, was the basis for international power structure.

