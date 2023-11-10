FG, CBN Must Constitutes Committee To Ensure Naira Stability At Forex Markets – BDC

The Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have been charged to as a matter of urgency create a powerful economic Committee that would work in supervising Naira stability at forex markets.

The Managing Director, and CEO of 313 Bureau De Change (BDC), Alhaji Murtala Bashir who stressed the need for a collective effort to ensure naira stability at the Forex Market in Nigeria, said it is only when everybody believes in the national currency this effort would work.

Bashir in a statement issued on Friday said, “The federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN should as a matter of urgency constitute a strong committee to monitor and ensure the stability of the naira against the dollar at the Forex Market.”

He said the committee should include representatives of the Federal government, CBN, Commercial banks Businessmen, Bureau De Change EFCC and security agencies.

According to Bashir, the committee should be saddled with the responsibility of monitoring the FOREX Market and at the same advise the government on any problem observed and come up with a solution to resolve it.

The Managing Director 313 who commended CBN on its efforts toward stabilising the naira at Forex Market observed that restoring transparency and engendering investor’s confidence are the next step if Nigeria must unlock Dollar flows needed to support the naira.