FG: CBN, Finance Ministry To Drive New Phase Of Policy Reforms

Given the positive milestones recorded in the economy on the strength of policy reforms of 2023, the Federal Government yesterday unveiled a unified national framework to consolidate the gains recorded through policy reform.

The second phase of economic reforms to be prosecuted via the Dis-Inflation and Growth Acceleration Strategy (DGAS) seeks to integrate both monetary and fiscal levers to drive non-inflationary growth and structural transformation, Minister of State for Finance Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite disclosed.

In the second phase of government reform to be made public soon, it will be driven collaboratively by the Ministry of Finance (fiscal policy) and Central Bank of Nigeria (monetary policy). This was, as the Central Bank Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, reaffirmed that the economy belonged to everybody, noting that economic fundamentals had attained stability.

Speaking yesterday at CBN’s 2025 Executive Seminar themed: ‘‘Deepening reforms: Paths to Disinflation and Sustainable Growth,” Minister of State Finance, Doris UzokaAnite, listed key targets that will be scaled up in the second phase of economic reforms to deepen economic growth.

The minister noted that while fiscal and monetary authorities collaborate to stabilize prices and accelerate growth, it was evident that the challenges were not cyclical but structural. “Traditional monetary tightening alone cannot deliver sustainable recovery, nor can fiscal expansion in isolation produce the scale of impact that our people require.

What Nigeria needs at this stage is a unified national framework that integrates both monetary and fiscal levers to drive noninflationary growth and structural transformation.

“The DGAS, as we call it— the De-Inflation and Growth Acceleration Strategy document—integrates a reform and implementation blueprint to reposition the Nigerian economy on the path of stability, productivity, and competitive ness.

It represents the second wave of reforms following the administration’s bold actions in energy pricing and foreign exchange liberalization. Speaking at the occasion, CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, attributed the return of investor confidence to credible policies, transparent markets, and sound governance initiated by the bank.