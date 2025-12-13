The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PiCNG) has taken steps to strengthen public awareness, grassroots mobilisation, and nationwide education on the economic and environmental benefits of CNG.

The initiative is sequel to the Federal Government’s intensified efforts to transition Nigeria towards a more sustainable and inclusive energy future.

The Chief Executive Officer of PiCNG, Dr Ismaeel Ahmed, revealed the government’s plan during a courtesy visit by the Director-General of City Boy Movement, CBM, Francis Oluwatosin Shoga, to his office, for a strategic partnership on grassroots-oriented development.

According to Ahmed, a strategic relationship with a grassroots mobiliser such as CBM will be a critical bridge between federal initiatives and local communities.

He explained that the collaboration would strengthen public awareness, grassroots mobilisation and the environmental advantages of CNG, enabling Nigerians to actively participate in and benefit from the emerging gas-powered economy.

“The partnership is expected to enhance community-level engagement, accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions, and expand access to alternative fuel options, particularly in underserved areas, as the Federal Government intensifies efforts to transition Nigeria towards a more sustainable and inclusive energy future,” Dr Ahmed noted.

Earlier, the Director-General of CBM, Francis Oluwatosin Shoga, noted that the move was in direct agreement with the mandate of the City Boy Movement, which includes mobilising citizens at the grassroots, promoting government policies, empowering communities economically, fostering national unity, and driving sustainable development initiatives across all 36 states and the FCT.