FG Cautions 11 New Private Varsities Against Focusing On Social Science Courses

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa has cautioned proprietors of the 11 new private universities recently approved by President Bola Tinubu not to focus on social science related courses.

Alausa who gave the subtle warning on Wednesday in Abuja while presenting provisional licenses to the new universities, said the country was already saturated with graduates who studied social sciences related courses.

According to him, President Tinubu’s administration wants the universities to focus on producing graduates who would be nurtured to become problem solvers, adding that Nigeria’s development hinges on graduates with life skills and technical expertise.

He said: “We have more than enough social science graduates with due respect. What Nigeria Ned’s now are problem solvers; nurses, engineers, pharmacists who are capable of powering industries and building infrastructure.”

The minister who maintained that “the future of higher education is collaborative, said Nigeria must think beyond borders. Thus, he charged universities to align with national STEM and vocational education priorities, form strategic partnerships both locally and globally, and prioritise quality over quantity.

The new universities includes: New City University, Ayetoro Ogun State, University of Fortune, igbotako, Ondo State, Eranova University, Mabushi and Minaret University, Ikirun, Osun Annex.

Also given provisional license is Abubakar Toyin University, oke-Agba, Kwara State, Southern Atlantic University Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Lens University, ilemona, Kwara State, Monarch University, Iyesi-Ota, Ogun State.

Others are Tonnie Iredia University of Communication, Benin City, Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, Lagos and Kevin Eze University, Mgbowo, Enugu State.

Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (,JAMB) Prof. Is’haq Oloyede advised the universities to maintain integrity in their areas of specialisation.

He also cautioned the management of the new universities to consult with the National Universities Commission in order to find their bearing in their day to day operations.

