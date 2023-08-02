FG Can’t Stop Simon Ekpa Because He’s Their Agent Recruited To Destroy S/East – BLD

The Biafra Land Defenders (BLD) led by Ndubuisi Igwekani (Agu-Biafra) on Wednesday urged the South-East Governors to think of other alternative means of using their people to stop the menace of sit-at-home orders issued by the self-acclaimed-factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa.

Igwekani said that anybody from the South-East expecting the Federal Government of Nigeria to stop the activities of Ekpa is daydreaming, alleging that Ekpa has government backing to use his activities to completely end anything that has to do with Biafra by inflicting unforgettable pains on the people.

“They want him to cause serious pain to our people using the name of Biafra so that in future when that name is mentioned, nobody will like to be associated with it. This is why all his actions against Ndigbo are giving serious publicity. Ekpa is helping them set an agenda and this must be made clear. We’re warning that if this doesn’t stop, we’ll take laws into our hands and the needful will be done.

“Before the election, they had already recruited him to help them destabilize the South-East to enable the All Progressives Congress (APC) to make en route into the South-East knowing fully well that only crisis will prevent our people from coming out massively to vote against them.

“However, they failed woefully because some of us stood and ensured that the election period was calm in our region to their consternation.

“They’re now using other means to destabilize our region as well and Ekpa is their most potent weapon. Let it be made clear that Ekpa may have had an interest or pretended to have had an interest in anything about Biafra, but was bought over by some unscrupulous politicians to work as a deceptive and destructive agent of the Federal Government while pretending to be doing it in the interest of our people.”

Igwekani who spoke on the 2023 election, its outcome and ongoing court cases said that the BLD decided to participate in the 2023 election because the Nigerian youths and Nigerian people showed for once, that they needed a United country.

He however said that it is a shame that despite the efforts of the youths and the suffering people of Nigeria whom he said voted massively for Mr Peter Obi as their choice of leader to galvanize the country to greater heights, the political class has shown they are not willing to embrace any change.

“To put things the way they are and to avoid anybody accusing us of any wrongdoing, we must state categorically that our identity is not in question first of all. We’re Biafrans in Nigeria just as we have other nations like Oduduwa in Nigeria.

“Having said that, for us, the 2023 election is the final electioneering business we’ll ever have with Nigeria should this Government and the court mess with the will of the people which was expressed in the just concluded general election.

“Let nobody get anything twisted, our people were not interested in anything concerning the Nigerian elections. We already know that the powers that be in Nigeria have concluded that we’re not part of the country called Nigeria and therefore do not deserve to be in any leadership position in the country.

“We accepted our fate and were peacefully demanding our own country since we’ve been rejected in Nigeria. However, when the Nigerian youths and people from different ethnic groups chose one of our sons to our greatest surprise to be the man to lead the country to a great height and redemption, we felt there was still a chance to still work together for the good of all.

“We worked together with the youths and other citizens of Nigeria to vote massively for Mr Peter Obi and we do not regret it. We thank our people who participated in the election of 2023. We thank Nigerian youths and other Nigerians for their love for a sound candidate they all believe in.

“Although it’s obvious that we as a people have been relegated and abandoned on the issue of the commonwealth in Nigeria, the election provided us the opportunity to know more and we’re happy to know how deep the issue is today.

“Let us reiterate that the love from Nigerian youths made us decide to try the election once as we persuaded our people to come out and vote. They did and other Nigerians supported Mr Peter Obi and he won. However, the Federal Government and its agents have other ideas different from what the people want.

“Now that the election has come and gone, we’re warning the government not to try anything to upturn the outcome of judicial proceedings and processes ongoing to expose the evil mechanism they used to truncate the will of the people.

“All these threats from those ruling now that if they’re removed, there’ll be anarchy and all manner of things, is proof that they already knew they’re occupying an illegitimate position meant for another. They now want to create chaos and fear so people will say in the interest of “peace” let’s allow them to continue, after all, it’s just four years.”

He called on the Federal Government to prove their findings about Simon Ekpa wrong by releasing the Leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, saying that his release will completely expose the hidden agenda of those who recruited Ekpa to use the excuse of Kanu’s incarceration to unleash mayhem on innocent people.

BLD also called on the South East Governors not to waste time and seek the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and equally organize security meetings with stakeholders and youths of the land to discuss the way forward.

“We again ask the Federal Government to stop pretending about trying him and obey the judgement given by the court of the land which discharged him. We’re saying this because we know that his presence at the DSS Custody has nothing to do with the law, but now forceful detention by people who think he should not go free.

“Well, we want to remind them that should he die while under such unlawful detention, what the response will be will be better imagined than experienced. Voices of wisdom have been speaking, but those in power have blocked their ears and have refused to listen.”

BLD frowned at what it termed the “government endorsed insult” against the Igbos by a former Niger Delta Militant Leader, Asari Dokubo, warning him to stay away from the South-East.

“We are warning Asari Dokubo for the last time to avoid the South-East henceforth. We also urge him to watch what he says henceforth because the Igbo nation is not a set of people he can toy with. The guns he’s parading because one person in power is supporting will not help when we’re serious about dealing with him.”