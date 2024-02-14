FG Can’t Continue To Subsidise Electricity – Minister

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, on Wednesday said the Federal Government cannot continue to subsidise electricity for the people.

According to the Minister, the country needs to start implementing a cost-effective tariff model, adding that Nigeria owes Generating Companies (GenCos) N1.3 trillion and gas companies $1.3billion.

Speaking during a briefing in Abuja, Adelabu also stated that only N450 billion was allocated to subsidy in 2024 but the ministry needs over N2 trillion for subsidy.

The minister said the State Governments will be allowed to generate power independently to supply power to their States.

The reasons for the approximately six grid collapses that have occurred since December 2023 are ageing equipment in the grid value chain, the shortage of gas, a limited ability to evacuate generated power, and the destruction of power plants in certain areas of the nation’s northeastern geopolitical zone.

He explained that the Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN) has over 100 unfinished projects because of differences in contract figures caused by fluctuations of the forex, as a result, the company won’t issue any new contracts until all projects are completed.

He also said that the 2024 budget has over N50 billion set aside for the construction of small grids that will provide electricity to isolated locations.