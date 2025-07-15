FG Cancels Emergency FEC Meeting To Honour Buhari

The Federal Government yesterday cancelled a special Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting scheduled for today in honour of the late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari Buhari died in a London clinic on Sunday following a prolonged illness aged 82.

A presidential statement said the event was cancelled because of the state funeral of the ex-military leader in his Daura hometown on the same day.

The Federal Government also declared today a public holiday in honour of the departed. The statement said: “The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation will announce a new date after the funeral proceedings.

“President Tinubu called for the special FEC session to honour his predecessor for his invaluable contributions to our country.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency said Buhari’s remains will arrive from London at noon today, after which he will be in Daura in accordance with Islamic rites. After announcing the late Head of State’s passing, Tinubu declared a national mourning for seven days, with flags at half-staff.

He also directed Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and his Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, to join the Buhari family in London to condole with the family and bring his remains back home.

The President also constituted an inter-ministerial committee headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume for Buhari’s burial.