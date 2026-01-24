…FG Can Stop States From Negotiating With Terrorists – Sagay

The Federal Government has the “leverage” to stop states facing terrorism, banditry, and other security challenges from negotiating with violent extremists operating within their areas.

The former Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), who submitted this in an interview with Saturday Telegraph, expressed fear that the development could undermine ongoing counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

Videos of armed nonstate actors with some officials of the Katsina State government had surfaced in the past, eliciting negative reactions in some quarters.

The government had denied entering into any form of negotiation with terrorists/bandits, saying its interest was the return of peace to the North West State When asked if it was wrong to negotiate with terrorists, whose violent tendencies have continued to cause deaths, destruction, and displacements in parts of the country, the renowned legal scholar answered in the affirmative.

His words: “It is absolutely wrong, because it will be encouraging terrorism, which will make them consider that when they are caught, they can be granted that type of concession to come back to normal life without punishment.

“That will be encouraging terrorism and all the other things that they do, bringing so much misery and sadness to ordinary Nigerians. So, I don’t know what is encouraging those Governors…”.

He further posted that the Federal Government can stop sub nationals engaging in any form of negotiation with enemies of the State, having regard to its exclusive control over the Military, and other security agencies. “Of course, the Federal Government controls the Police, Army…all the bodies, who are in charge of security.

The federal government has leverage to say you can’t expect us to provide all these safety apparati. And when they have done their job, you then undo it by releasing the people, making the whole thing a wasted effort. Federal Government can do that”, the learned silk argued.