FG Can Save Over $200bn Yearly By Blocking Loopholes In Oil Revenue – HEDA

…Says 20 out of 36 oil terminals in Nigeria not metered

…Oil companies owe FG $62bn – Falana

The Federal Government can save over $200 billion yearly by blocking loopholes in oil revenues, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda, (HEDA Resource Centre) has said.

It said the funds recovered through stringent anti-corruption measures in the oil and gas sector will help Nigeria regain its floundering economic fortunes.

HEDA expressed regret that out of some 36 oil terminals in Nigeria, only 16 are metered making it difficult to monitor oil and gas production and distribution at local and international markets.

It added that Nigeria needs to work with all stakeholders including security, media, community-based organizations, and anti-graft groups in order to bring back the country from the brink of economic downturn.

HEDA made the recommendations after a weeklong international conference on anti-corruption held in Abuja, according to a statement on Sunday by HEDA. The theme of the conference was: ‘Nigeria and the Fight Against Corruption-Reviewing the Buhari Regime and Setting Agenda for the Tinubu Administration.’

HEDA is a non-governmental organization and a non-partisan human rights and development league. It conducts research, policy advocacy, training, as well as citizens’ awareness and mobilization on core human development issues, including agriculture, food security, climate change, human rights, public sector accountability, and electoral reform processes.

It said, ‘Nigeria is at a critical moment. People are passing through very difficult times. With a debt profile of N77 trillion and an extremely poor debt service ratio, the country is in a quagmire. The surest way to recovery is to decisively fight corruption. Recovery of stolen funds and an end to graft in the oil sector will see Nigeria witness an upsurge in revenue to meet the needs of Nigerians who are at the end of the stick.’

According to the group, corruption is linked with poverty, violence, and all sorts of extremism. It added that sustained culture of corruption remains a threat to democracy.

Key participants at the conference including human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), had drawn the attention of the Nigerian authorities to the fact that billions of dollars were lost to various rogue cartels in the oil and gas industry.

Falana, according to the statement, said some $62 bn were outstanding royalties that the oil companies have failed to pay to the government in the last 18 years.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mr Gbenga Komolafe, was also quoted to have said the country has acquired a new technology that would effectively monitor oil production, distribution, and exportation making it difficult to steal the country’s main revenue source.

According to him, the Federal Government is now at a vantage position to prevent theft of oil and gas now better prepared to put the country on the path to full economic recovery.

He said the acquisition of the anti-theft equipment was the first in the country’s history.