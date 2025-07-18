FG Can Close 90.6% Cybersecurity Gap With Reforms –Expert

Dr Jimson Olufuye, a cybersecurity and ICT expert, has called for the structural organisation of cybersecurity roles across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to address Nigeria’s severe shortage of professionals in the sector.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja, Olufuye said the move would help close the country’s 90.6 per cent cybersecurity workforce gap.

His comments followed revelations at the National Cybersecurity Conference that Nigeria required more than 270,000 cybersecurity professionals, while only 25,620 were currently available for a population exceeding 200 million.

At the event, Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), cited the 2024 Cybersecurity Workforce Study. Olufuye said:

“The study revealed that Nigeria currently has one cybersecurity professional per 8,600 people, far below the global standard of one to 794.

“To tackle the job deficit, we must create structured roles. Every government office should have a cybersecurity unit and officers in place. When demand is created, supply will follow.”

He advocated for the establishment of Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) within MDAs and public offices, alongside the institutionalisation of roles such as Chief Information Security Officer and Cybersecurity Risk Analyst dedicated funding, he said, would foster employment and strengthen national cyber resilience.

Olufuye added that a clear structure would also provide a platform to measure cyber risks and develop strategies for managing them effectively.

Commenting on the rise of internet fraud (“YahooYahoo”), he noted that many young people involved in such schemes possessed technical skills and might shift to legitimate cybersecurity careers if proper opportunities were made available.