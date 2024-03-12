FG Sends Strong Message To Electricity Theft, Installation Vandalisers

Amid the declining electricity supply nationwide, the Federal Government has called for stricter punishment against individuals involved in power theft or damaging power installations.

This was as the Federal Government said it is taking steps to ensure a consistent power supply in the future and to enhance power distribution immediately.

Speaking at a meeting with key agency heads in the Ministry, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu conveyed a strong message to Distribution Companies (Discos), noting that rejecting load requests is unacceptable and could result in the revocation of their licenses.

Adelabu firmly warned Discos, stating that they must be ready to provide between 90 to 95 per cent of power to their designated areas. Failure to comply may lead to regulatory penalties.

Various agencies were present at the minister’s meeting, including the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET), and Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Adelabu hinted at the possibility of the government requiring Discos to increase their capital, a move that will be outlined in a policy document to be released by the end of March. He underscored the need for Discos to inject more funds into the sector’s infrastructure.

The minister expressed his intention to focus on enhancing the technical expertise within the industry, noting that it is predominantly staffed by former employees of the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA).

Adelabu urged his team to elevate their performance and ensure adequate power supply to the populace. He made it clear that any subpar performance endangering his position would result in a collective departure. He raised concerns about the prevalent issues of vandalism and power theft in the sector, expressing dismay over the damage incurred by power infrastructure. In addressing these challenges, the minister stressed, “The vandalism and theft not only hinder our quest for uninterrupted electricity supply but also impede the nation’s progress. It’s detrimental to us all, and we must recognize that these assets are public property funded by taxpayers’ money. “They are not inexpensive by any means. Their installation costs entail significant expenditure. When they are damaged, the replacement costs are also substantial. “Hence, we are collaborating closely with the Office of the National Security Adviser, various security agencies, and the legislative bodies to tackle power theft and vandalism effectively.” “Furthermore, we are advocating for severe penalties including capital punishment for offenders involved in vandalism and all forms of power theft, including meter bypassing.”