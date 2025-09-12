FG Calls For Int’l Support To Reform Power Sector

The Federal Government has called for international support to reform and strengthen the Nigeria’s power sector. Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, spoke during the commissioning of new facilities at the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) in Abuja, according to a statement yesterday by his media aide: Mr. Bolaji Tunji.

The minister emphasized the importance of training the workforce to stabilise the sector. He praised the support and commitment of the French Government and the European Union in supporting the power sector, saying the success being celebrated has been made possible through the valued partnership with funding support from the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the EU.

Adelabu linked the development to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasizing the legacy of transforming Nigeria’s power sector. He also expressed gratitude to Tinubu, who, he said, ensured that the development of the nation lies in providing key infrastructures that will provide hope for the vibrant youthful population and transform into meaningful economic prosperity for all in Nigeria.

According to the statement, the commissioning underscored the commitment to developing a highly skilled workforce capable of addressing the challenges of the rapidly evolving energy landscape. It added that the facilities at NAPTIN will equip Nigerian youths with modern tools and access to cutting-edge technologies, enabling them to build the expertise required to drive innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in Nigeria’s power sector.

Adelabu commended the commitment of the Director General of NAPTIN, Ahmed Bolaji Nagode, and his team for making the project a reality. He said the event is not just the unveiling of buildings, “but the unveiling of hope, of opportunity and of a brighter future for Nigeria’s power sector,” He said:

“The Ministry of Power and its agencies remain committed to working with the European Union and other development partners to further advance technical training, infrastructure development, and employment generation in the power sector.”

Meanwhile, FG has inaugurated the First National Stakeholders’ Dialogue on Power in the Health Sector, declaring a new era of collaboration to ensure no hospital or health centre in Nigeria is left in the dark. Nigeria Launches Ambitious Plan to Power Healthcare Facilities with reliable electricity.

A statement by Tunji said the development is a landmark move to bridge the critical gap between energy and healthcare. Adelabu while delivering the keynote address, stated that the dialogue marks a fundamental shift away from working in silos and towards an integrated approach to national development.