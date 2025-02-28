FG Calls For Immediate Release Of Benue Varsity Abducted Girls

Share

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has called for the urgent release of four students of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, Benue State who were abducted by kidnappers.

The Minister through her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jonathan Eze on Friday, strongly condemned the heinous act.

She further appealed to the kidnappers to consider the traumatic impact of their actions on the students, their families, and the entire university community.

She emphasizes that the students are innocent and deserve to be freed without harm.

The Minister also called on security agents to ensure the safe release of the students, and urged anyone with information about the kidnap to come forward and assist the security agencies in their investigation.

The Minister reassured the families of the abducted students that the government is committed to ensuring their safe return.

She called on all Nigerians to join her in praying for the quick and safe release of the students.

The students were reportedly kidnapped while heading to study at the Aper Aku Auditorium, on the road linking the hostels and the College of Agriculture, Extension, and Communication.

The kidnappers allegedly emerged from the bushes and took the students away.

