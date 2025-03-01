FG Calls For Holistic Approach In Addressing Poverty In Nigeria

Share

The Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Yusuf Tanko Sununu, Danmadamin Yauri, has called for a holistic approach to address poverty in Nigeria.

He noted that there is a need for collaboration between the Ministry and stakeholders to address poverty as government alone cannot do it.

Sununu made this known when he received a delegation from the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Front (NDPSF) in his office in Abuja.

According to Sununu, currently there is need for formal engagement with stakeholders on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction in the country and the Ministry is working towards the establishment of a National Council on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

It is a forum where all stakeholders will brainstorm and chat a way forward for the Nigerian Humanitarian sector.

He also stated that the Ministry is working on formulating the National Humanitarian Response Plan.

“The Ministry will look at the National Humanitarian crises and provide a National plan for the country”, he said.

He appreciated the founder of the NDPSF, Mujahid Dokubo-Asari through the group for supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by addressing youth restiveness in the Niger Delta Region.

Earlier, The National Chairman of NDPSF and leader of the delegation, Alabo Obomate Harry said the delegation was in the Ministry to seek partnership with and to compliment what the Ministry is doing in job creation, skill acquisition and uplifting the vulnerable.

To assist the Ministry in actualising the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, the group solicited for greater presence of the Ministry in the Niger Delta Region.

They suggested that there should be citizen engagement mechanisms and workshops organized in the Niger Delta region to give more credibility, visibility, respect and honour to the programmes of the Ministry.

Harry said the NDPSF was established in 2003 by Dokubo Asari to agitate for the Niger Delta People, be a mouth piece of the down trodden and be a voice for the voiceless in the region.

He pledged the organization’s readiness to collaborate with the Ministry to support what it is doing.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

