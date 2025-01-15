FG Budgets Over N211bn To Improve Access To Clean Water, Sanitation

Share

Irrigated agriculture, hydropower devt and flood mitigation in 2025

The Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation is to spend over N211 billion to improve access to clean and safe water, sanitation services, hydropower development, irrigated agriculture and mitigate the impact of perennial flooding in the country.

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation Engr. Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev announced this when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Water Resources and Sanitation to defend the 2025 budget.

According to Prof. Utsev, 2025 which was prepared in line with the federal government’s policy thrust and other relevant development priorities of the government as contained in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, will focus on key priority areas which include the completion of ongoing dams and irrigation projects to boost agriculture and achieve food security, aggressive implementation of the Water Sanitation and Sanitation Programmes as well as end open defecation in the country.

Other areas of priority according to the Minister include the implementation of Flood and Draught Mitigation Measures and active collaboration with the private sector under the Public Private Partnership PPP arrangement for Dams and Hydropower projects.

On the performance of last year’s budget, Professor Utsev said appreciable progress was made with the completion of 214 water schemes across the country while construction of dams and related infrastructure was advancing steadily and will continue throughout this year.

He informed the committee that his ministry was also carrying out irrigation and drainage projects across the country and was at various stages of completion and geared towards boosting irrigated agriculture to achieve food security.

Professor Utsev also told the committee that the Federal Government Committee on Dams Evaluation and Repair which was inaugurated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has completed its assignment and part of its recommendations was the disilting of major dams, reservoirs and rivers to address perennial flooding.

He acknowledged the unwavering support of the committee to the ministry in fulfilling its mandate to Nigerians and called for a more robust synergy to advance efforts to achieve access to safe water and improve sanitation for all Nigerians.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph, media aide to the Minister, Mr. Terhemen Oraduen quoted the Acting Chairman Senate Committee on Water Resources and Sanitation, Senator Kenneth Eze, Senators Abdul Ningi, Ireti Kingibe and other members of the committee as acknowledging the commitment of Professor Utsev and his team in addressing water needs of Nigerians and improve sanitation and called for concerted efforts to dredge major rivers in the country to tackle perennial flooding and more awareness to achieve open defecation free Nigeria.

