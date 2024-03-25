FG Budgets N37.4bn For Six Cancer Centres

The Federal Ministry of Health, Oncology Initiative has been given N37.4 billion to establish six cancer facilities throughout the Federal Republic of Nigeria in two years.

The Federal Government gave the approval in a statement issued by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate on Monday in Abuja.

Ali Pate said that the centres will launch in six teaching hospitals that have been designated for the project, encompassing every geopolitical zone.

The designated teaching hospitals for the projects include the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Jos University Teaching Hospital, and Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

“We will collaborate closely with the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) and the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA) to ensure effective monitoring and implementation.

“Transparency will be paramount, with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), media, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) playing pivotal roles in monitoring spending and preventing misappropriation of funds,” he said.