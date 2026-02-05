FG Budgets N2bn Reward Package For Outstanding Teams, Athletes In 2026 As Struggling Ex-Internationals Set To Smile

The Federal Government has earmarked N2 billion in the 2026 Appropriation Bill as reward packages for outstanding national teams and athletes, while also making special provision for financially struggling retired Nigerian sports stars.

Budget documents sighted by New Telegraph show that the allocation covers presidential rewards for successful Nigerian teams and athletes at continental and international competitions, as well as long-awaited support for ex-internationals who are facing financial hardship after retirement.

Under the budget line ERGP26247665 – Special Support to Deserving Retired Nigerian International Athletes, Players/Coaches and Other Unredeemed Federal Government Obligations to Sports Persons, a total of N2 billion has been set aside.

The fund is expected to address the welfare needs of retired athletes and coaches and help settle outstanding obligations owed to them by the Federal Government.

The document also formally captures financial incentives for players, teams and athletes, a move aimed at motivating current stars and recognising those who bring glory to the country on the international stage.

Nigeria is billed to feature in several major global competitions in 2026, where athletes are expected to benefit from the reward scheme. These include the 2026 Commonwealth Games, the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal.