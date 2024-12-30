FG Budgeted N500bn For N’west Commission’s Take-Off — Barau

Share

Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, disclosed that the Federal Government has budgeted over N500 billion for the North West Development Commission (NWDC)’s takeoff.

Speaking during a farewell ceremony at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport Kano yesterday for the 70 Kano State students he is sponsoring for higher degrees in foreign countries, Jibrin promised that the Commission would engender rapid transformation in the North West.

The legislator gave the students scholarship materials that included laptops, a Holy Qur’an and travel bags.

He urged the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of Kano State and Nigeria during their pursuit of knowledge in different foreign nations. Barau also urged them to justify the scholarships.

He also advised them to focus on their studies to graduate with flying colours and return home to develop themselves, their home state and the nation.

The Jibrin said: “We will be happy to have you back but when you have something to do you can work and make sure you don’t forget home and when you come back, come with development ideas.”

He promised that his foundation would continue to identify deserving students in similar scholarship schemes to improve education in the northern commercial city.

Share

Please follow and like us: