FG Bows To Pensioners’ Demand

Share

…To start payment of arrears next week , mulls capital market option

Hordes of retirees of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) on Tuesday besieged the Federal Ministry of Finance over prolonged delay in payment of pension arrears by the Federal Government.

They shunned entities by the Ministry Senior Officials to unblock the main entrance to the ministry for passage, reiterating they will only unseal entrance on a condition that, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy ,Mr. Wale Edun addressed them.

Edun who came down to address agitated pensioners attributed pension backlog to the older system order and promised it will be addressed.

“What has happened is that there is a backlog in terms of contributions, the backlog under the old system and there is a solution.

“There has been a committee under the Head of Service which has met the Minister of Budget, and we have a plan for dealing with the backlog under the Contributory Pension Scheme”.

” In addition, under the current budget (2024) there is about N88 billion of which N22 billion has been paid. And that balance, we are committed to pay it.

“It has to be paid this year. We are committed to doing that starting next week”, he said.

Edun assured pensioners of the federal government’s long term solution to tackling pension payment, disclosing that the option of accessing the capital market is being considered.

“In terms of the longer term, it is a huge amount, and we have to have a solution that takes care of everybody. That is being worked on. It’s going to be a question of going to the capital market and raising an instrument that allows that backlog to be cleared once and for all.

“In the immediate term, there will be payment for what is under the current budget and we are working, and we are going to present to Mr President a viable solution using the financial market to take care of the huge backlog under the contributory pension scheme”

“Your funding under the budget will be paid. We will start next week and pay for everything that we can under the current budget as approved by the National Assembly”, Edun assured.

Earlier, in remark by the National Chairman Nigeria Union of Pensioners Contributory Pension Scheme Sector (NUPCPS), he called for consequential adjustment in pension, arising from the implementation of the national minimum wage (Amendment) Act, 2024.

He said the union had written several letters to the ministry without response, a development that pushed members to converged en mass at the entrance gate of the ministry.

He urged the Federal Government to pay N32,000 pension increment to pensioners.

He said that Nigerian workers who retired from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) over 20 months ago (March, 2023 till date) were yet to be paid their retirement benefits.

“CPS retirees were excluded from the three pension increments paid or approved by the present administration to retired public servants.

” Also, the release of funds for accrued rights to retired workers accumulated to over 20 months, however three months accrued rights were released after a peaceful rally by the union at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation in Oct. 23.

“We still have a backlog of 18 months yet to be released and this unfortunate present development cause for concern and worry to us as retired workers under the CPS,” Nwaiwu said.

He said that retirees under CPS has become endangered species, highly famished, dehumanised and subjected to untold hardship in the country.

The chairman said that many retirees are bedridden, many of them have died without enjoying the fruits of their labour after working for 35 years.

Share

Please follow and like us: