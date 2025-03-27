FG Bows To OPS, Halts 10% Penalty Charged By FRCN

Share

Following concerns raised by the organised private sector (OPS), the Federal Government yesterday slammed a halt on annual dues imposed on public interest enterprises by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN).

Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, announced the decision during a stakeholder forum in Abuja.

Members of the organised private sector, including the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria had consistently cried over potential financial impact of the Financial Reporting Council (Amendment) Act 2023. Oduwole said the suspension was to allow for review of concerned areas.

“The government has decided to direct the Financial Reporting Council to pause in the implementation of the new annual dues. You know that I am a lawyer, and a suspension request by the organised private sector would be in contravention of legislation duly passed by the National Assembly.

A pause is an administrative process simply to review, in line with what we discussed today,” Oduwole explained. “The government has decided to direct the Financial Reporting Council to pause in the implementation of the new annual dues.

The 2023 FRC Amendment Act imposes cumulative annual charges on nonlisted entities and includes a contentious provision for a 10% penalty on unpaid dues for every month of default, compounding until full payment is made.

The 2023 FRC Amendment Act imposes cumulative annual charges on nonlisted entities and includes a contentious provision for a 10% penalty on unpaid dues for every month of default, compounding until full payment is made.

Stakeholders at the forum highlighted how these measures could negatively impact businesses, especially in Nigeria’s challenging economic environment.

Dr. Oduwole emphasised the government’s responsiveness, assuring stakeholders that the suspension would not exceed 60 days.

“We are a listening administration. The private sector has requested a range from three months to an indefinite suspension. We are not going to do that.

So, at the most, 60 days is in my estimate. We are going to set up a technical working group comprised of the FRC and the organised private sector who have formally written in, and this will be reviewed,” she said.

