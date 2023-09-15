FG Boosts Women Businesses With 50% Intervention Initiative

The Director-General of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Mr Olawale Fasanya, has reiterated Federal Governments desire to boost women owned businesses in the country. Fasanya said this at the opening of “Meet With the CEO” in collaboration with International Labour Organisation (ILO), in Abuja.

The director-general said in order to ensure this, SMEDAN now has a gender desk and had reserved 50 percent of its intervention programmes for women. Fasanya said that the objective of the event was to broaden and deepen the capacity of the MSME operators on regulatory issues.

He said it would enable the agency initiate need based programmes that would enhance MSMEs competitiveness in the global market. He quoted the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) saying 40 percent of businesses in the country are female-led and they contribute significantly to economic growth and job creation in the country.

“”These businesses led by visionary women entrepreneurs are emerging as pivotal drivers of Nigeria’s economic resurgence. ““And they are contributing significantly to the nation’s development across divers sectors,” he added. According to Fasanya, female- led businesses has continued to show resilience and high level optimism in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and economic downturn.

He said:“ “Considering the impacts, female-led businesses con- tinue to make progress in spite the challenges they face. “”The government and ecosystem players takes a more intentional approach to supporting the demographic segment for greater impact.

“Particularly since investing in female-led businesses produces ripple benefits that triggers employment generation, poverty reduction and wealth creation.” The director-general therefore urged the participants to interact with each other and with government officials, ask questions and network on ways to forge ahead.