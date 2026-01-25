FG Boosts S’East Economy Through PPP, Signs Enugu Airport Concession – ICRC

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has hailed the signing of the concession agreement for the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, describing it as a major milestone in the Federal Government’s efforts to deploy Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to modernise critical national infrastructure and stimulate economic growth in the South-East.

The PPP agreement, signed by the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on behalf of the Federal Government, underscores the growing momentum of PPPs as a central pillar of infrastructure delivery under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

The transaction was undertaken under the regulatory guidance of the ICRC, which ensured compliance with the national PPP framework.

This included the certification of the business cases, due diligence, negotiations, approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), and vetting of the concession agreement by the Federal Ministry of Justice before execution, in line with the ICRC Establishment Act.

Commenting on the development, the Director-General of ICRC, Dr. Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, described the signing as a strong signal of Nigeria’s readiness to deepen private sector participation in infrastructure development.

He noted that the transaction marks the project’s commercial close and sets the stage for full implementation in the coming phases.

“This concession will strengthen the airport’s role as a vital gateway for the South-East by enhancing connectivity and providing essential links to domestic and international destinations, supporting tourism, trade, and broader economic growth across the region,” he said.

Dr. Ewalefoh stated that the concession demonstrates the Federal Government’s resolve to unlock private capital, improve service delivery, and reposition strategic national assets for long-term sustainability in line with global best practices.

He added that the Enugu Airport concession aligns with the Commission’s ongoing efforts to streamline PPP processes, strengthen inter-agency collaboration, and accelerate project delivery, with far-reaching implications for economic expansion across all sectors and regions of the country.

According to him, as Nigeria’s PPP regulator, the ICRC provided transaction assurance and regulatory oversight to ensure alignment with established PPP frameworks, safeguard value for money, and strengthen investor confidence.

Dr. Ewalefoh commended the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, for his strategic commitment to positioning the state as a key economic destination, noting that proactive leadership and sustained engagement are critical to delivering transformational infrastructure outcomes. He urged other state governments to emulate subnational leaders, such as the governors of Enugu, Ondo, Cross River, and Lagos states who are leveraging PPPs to attract investment, accelerate infrastructure delivery, and drive inclusive economic growth.

He also commended the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, for his leadership and instrumental role in advancing reforms and private sector participation in the aviation sector, as well as FAAN and all transaction partners for successfully reaching commercial close.

Dr. Ewalefoh reaffirmed ICRC’s commitment to supporting Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as implementation progresses, in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.