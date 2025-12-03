FG, Boeing Sign Aircraft Maintenance Deal To Stem $200m Overseas Repairs

The Federal Government has signed agreements with aircraft giant, Boeing and Cranfield University, to establish a state-of-the-art aircraft maintenance facility, otherwise known as aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO), saying it would help reduce the $200 million annual capital flight for aircraft overseas. The government disclosed that Aero Contractors and XEJet were leading this transformation with new hubs in Lagos and Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu, who was represented at the first-ever Nigeria International Airshow in Abuja by the Secretary to the Government, Senator George Akume, remarked that the country’s aviation industry had come a long way as the nation recently celebrated 100 years of aviation history, with the airshow marking a new chapter.

The absence of functional MRO facilities in Nigeria is a major driver of capital flight in the nation’s aviation sector. Nigerian airlines are compelled to send their aircraft abroad for essential maintenance checks, resulting in a significant outflow of foreign exchange.

Highly impressed with how the sector had fared, particularly on passenger growth in the past few years, the President stated that Nigeria handled 15.89 million passengers in 2023, stressing that projections by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) show this will rise to 25.7 million by 2029, with annual revenue expected to reach $2.58 billion.

Tinubu disclosed that the Federal Government is investing heavily in aerodrome modernization, hinting that six major airports and multiple runways are undergoing upgrades, including a N712 billion refurbishment of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

He said: “Nigeria now ranks number one in Africa for compliance with international aviation standards, improving its Cape Town Convention score from 49.5% to 75.5%, enabling airlines to access low-cost aircraft financing. Aviation now contributes 2.5% to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product, supported by 20 airports, 23 domestic airlines, and thousands of skilled professionals.

“Our goal is clear: to make Nigeria the aviation hub of West and Central Africa. Through public-private partnerships, investments in training centres, and plans for aircraft component manufacturing, we are building a sustainable ecosystem that creates jobs, drives innovation, and strengthens our economy.”

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, stated that for the first time, Nigeria, the aviation hub of West Africa and the gateway to Africa’s largest economy, hosted world-class airshows—platforms where aviation innovation, investment, technology, policy, and partnerships converge.