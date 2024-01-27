FG Blames Power Outage On Less Supply Of Gas To GenCos

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Power on Friday said it has taken prompt action to resolve the current nationwide blackout caused by the insufficient supply of gas to power generating companies.

Bolaji Tunji, the Special Adviser for Strategic Communication and Media Relations to the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said the Minisis are working to resolve the problem quickly.

“In the past couple of weeks, there has been a significant downturn in the level of power supply to Nigerians. This is mainly due to a decreased level of gas supply to generation companies.

“This situation has led to a lower level of energy supplied to load centres, which has affected the supply of electricity to distribution companies,” he said.

He further stated that the Federal Government was looking into ensuring that outstanding payments are made to power generation companies to resolve the problem.

“Efforts are on the way by the Federal Government to ensure outstanding payments are made to generation companies, to ensure improved gas supply and increased power generation.”

This will also enable distribution companies to supply more electricity to Nigerians. We acknowledge the current unsustainable situation, and we expect a turnaround immediately,” he added.

According to the EEDC, the drop in power supply availability in the Southeast region is attributed to low power generation. The company is taking measures to address the situation and ensure that customers within its network receive a steady and reliable power supply.

Emeka Eze, the Head of Communications at EEDC, confidently asserts that the reduction in daily megawatt hour (MWH) of energy allocated to distribution companies nationwide is a direct result of the gas constraints being faced by the thermal generating companies.

“Consequently, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which is our primary source of power supply is constrained, as they only transmit what is generated and have resorted to System Load-shedding to forestall possible system collapse.

“This situation has equally impacted the quality of service to our customers, as we are contending with very low energy allocation wheeled to us by the TCN for distribution to our customers. A situation that has left us load-shedding available power to ensure it goes around.

“We seek the understanding of our esteemed customers on the fact that we can only distribute what is allocated to us, that this situation is beyond us, and that it is not peculiar to EEDC,” Eze explained.

He expressed optimism that the situation would soon be addressed so that normal distribution would return.