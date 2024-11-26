FG Bids Paul Unongo Farewell, Says He Was A Unifier, Champion Of Regional Harmony

Share

The Federal Government on Tuesday bade farewell to the Second Republic Minister of Steel Development and former National Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Wantaregh Paul Iorpuu Unongo who died at the age of 87 in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, in his tribute at the valedictory session in honour of the elder statesman at the Government House in Makurdi, Benue State to mark his burial at Unongo Village in Kwande Local Government Area, said Pa Unongo left indelible marks on the nation’s history”, stressing that he lived not for himself but for the betterment of others”.

He described the late Unongo as a model of dignity, humility, and purpose, adding that he was not just a scholar or a politician but a statesman in the truest sense as well as a man who put the needs of his people and his nation above all else.

According to Shettima, “At 87, Pa Unongo was among the fortunate few who witnessed the fruits of his labour in his lifetime. Many live long only to contradict the ideals of their younger years, but he was an exception.

“He remained a model of dignity, humility, and purpose. A father figure to generations of scholars, public servants, politicians and community leaders, Pa Unongo demonstrated that leadership can transcend time – that service to one’s people can endure even after retirement from the public stage.

“We gather here not just to mourn the passing of a great man but to celebrate the monumental life of Wantaregh Paul Iyorpuu Unongo.

“He came, he saw, and he left indelible marks on our nation’s history. As an academic trailblazer, an intellectual giant, and a politician who often sacrificed personal comfort for the safety and progress of his people, Pa Unongo lived not for himself but for the betterment of others. He exemplified leadership rooted in service, and his legacy is one of unflinching integrity.

“He became a unifier, a voice for the collective, and a champion of regional harmony. As Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), succeeding the revered Alhaji Maitama Sule, he shouldered a weight few could carry. In a region often defined by its complexity and diversity, he offered wisdom, tact, and a vision of unity that transcended ethnic and religious divides. It was no small feat to speak for such a multifaceted region, yet he did so with grace and integrity.

The Vice President said Unongo taught Nigerians the delicate art of managing diversity without being misunderstood, adding that he was honest beyond measure, noting that in areas where principles are often sacrificed for expedience, Unongo stood tall holding fast to his convictions until his final days.

“This rare adherence to principle is his greatest gift to Nigeria – a nation in dire need of role models who inspire by their actions rather than their rhetoric”.

He admonished Nigerians to draw inspiration from the values Unongo lived by selflessness, unity, and commitment to justice and truth, and honour him by striving to bridge divides, serve with integrity and lead with purpose.

