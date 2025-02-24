FG, Belgium Resolve To Deepen Existing Economic Relations

Share

The Nigerian and Belgian governments have revolved around deepening existing economic relations, with both parties pledging to continue collaboration for mutual benefit.

The areas of collaboration include exploring economic opportunities for the enhancement of agriculture and food security in the country.

This formed the major point of meeting between Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun and Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E Pieter Leenknegt.

A statement issued by the Director of Information in the ministry Mohammed Manga said the meeting, which was held at the Minister’s office in Abuja, focused on enhancing economic cooperation, with particular emphasis on agriculture and food security.

During the diplomatic talk, the Minister highlighted Nigeria’s improving economic outlook, noting declining inflation, stabilizing prices, and increased savings in the federation account.

Edun also reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to key macroeconomic reforms, acknowledging, however, the initial impact on the cost of living. He assured that the measures are already yielding positive results.

The Minister emphasized the government’s focus on supporting farmers through favourable policies to boost agricultural productivity.

Speaking earlier, Ambassador Leenknegt expressed Belgium’s interest in deepening economic relations, with both parties pledging continued collaboration for mutual benefit.

The meeting marks a significant step towards strengthening economic ties between Nigeria and Belgium.

