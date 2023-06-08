FG Begins Zero Fossil Energy Emission Regime With Deep Blue Industrial Park’s Approval

The Federal Government has commenced a deliberate regime for zero fossil energy emissions in the country.

Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, Managing Director of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) who disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday said the licensing of Deep Blue Industrial Park in Lagos commences a deliberate regime for zero fossil energy emission in the country.

Adesugba made the remark during the handing over ceremony of the Declaration Licence to Mrs Anita Omoile, Managing Director/CEO of the new free trade zone in Abuja, a statement issued by NEPZA Head of Media, Dr Martins Odeh quoted him.

The NEPZA Chief Executive Officer said the Authority had fully keyed into the Federal Government’s `Eco-Friendly’ initiative in the operation of the free trade zones’ ecosystem.

The NEPZA boss also stated that the government had made history with the approval given the first zero fossil energy emission zone in the South-West region at Imoore, Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos measuring 115,503 hectares.

“This positions Nigeria as the leading continental hub for regional eco-friendly industrial activities and logistics services with free trade zone status.

“The new dispensation will still witness active manufacturing activities without the usual emission of destructive carbon energy into our space. This is in line with the federal government’s policy on promoting a green environment.

“The Deep Blue Industrial Park is a manufacturing space that promotes Food Processing, Textile & Garment production, Renewable Energy & Electric Cars as well as Research & Development Services with over 50 international enterprises ready to move to the site in earnest,’’ Adesugba said.

On her part, Omoile expressed satisfaction in the seamless and speedy manner in which the approval was given, adding that the Authority under the management of Adesugba had taken the `Ease of Doing Business’ policy of the government to a new effective level.

“Our partners across the globe are enthused with the development and this shows that the country is beginning to create the right business environment to attract the needed Foreign Direct Investments,’’ Omoile said.

She further explained that the Industrial Park would generate over 10,000 jobs and inject an estimated 100 million US Dollars annually into the economy.