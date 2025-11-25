FG Begins Strategy Review To Tackle Transboundary Pests, Plant Diseases

The Federal Government has begun a comprehensive national review of its strategies for combating transboundary pests and plant diseases as part of broader efforts to strengthen food and nutritional security across the country.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, disclosed this in Abuja while addressing participants at an Experts’ Workshop on the Review and Validation of the National Integrated Pest and Plant Diseases Management Strategy for the Control of Transboundary and Migratory Agricultural Pests.

Ogunbiyi said the workshop was organised to gather expert inputs and technical insights capable of tackling persistent threats faced by farmers due to recurring pest invasions and plant diseases, many of which are migratory in nature.

He noted that the productivity of Nigerian farmers has continued to suffer significant setbacks as a result of these outbreaks, undermining efforts to strengthen the country’s food systems.

According to him, the present administration is committed to improving the fortunes of the agricultural sector and boosting its contribution to the nation’s economic development.

“It is for this reason that we are gathered today: to review, validate, and strengthen this national strategy, ensuring it meets both current and future pest management challenges effectively,” Ogunbiyi said.

He highlighted recent devastating invasions by pests such as the Fall Armyworm, ginger blight, Tuta absoluta, quelea birds, and other invasive species, which have caused major crop losses, reduced productivity, and severe economic hardships—particularly for smallholder farmers.

“The impacts of these pest and disease outbreaks reach far beyond the farms, undermining food and nutrition security, threatening livelihoods, and in some instances posing risks to national stability,” he added.

Speaking further, Director of Plant Health and Pest Control Services in the Ministry, Dr. Grace Iwendi, said the experts selected for the review process were drawn from relevant fields to develop a science-driven and actionable national strategy capable of enhancing Nigeria’s capacity to prevent, detect, control, and manage transboundary and migratory pests in a coordinated manner.