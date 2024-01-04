FG Begins Sale Of Houses, Calls For Interested Participants

The Federal Ministry of Work and Housing has invited interested Nigerians living abroad to register as it has begun the process of evaluating home sales under the National Housing Programme.

This was contained in a statement issued by Mahmuda Mamman, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works and Housing on Thursday.

According to the statement sighted by New Telegraph, interested applicants must obtain Expressions of Interest forms, as the review procedure is a component of the programme for new home sales.

READ ALSO:

It further said that interested candidates may reapply if they were not selected for a final allocation between 2022 and 2023.

“The Ministry is currently in the process of revising the conditions and procedures for sales of houses under the National Housing Programme,” a statement signed by Mamman said.

“Part of the new sales process is the completion of an Expression of Interest form.

“Interested subscribers who were offered a provisional offer of allocation that elapsed between 10h March 2022 and 18h October 2023 are free to re-apply by completing the Expression of Interest form.

“All interested subscribers are to obtain their Expression of Interest forms from the office of the Federal Controllers of Housing and Urban Development in the 36 states of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory at no cost.

“However, Nigerians in the diaspora who are interested in subscribing to the Houses are to obtain their Expression of Interest Forms from the office of the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.”