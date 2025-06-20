FG Begins Review Of Farming Laws To Boost Food Security

Share

The Federal Government has taken steps to review Nigeria’s agricultural laws to promote agriculture development and enhance food and nutrition security in the country.

Sen. Aliyu Abdullahi, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, stated this at the opening of the stakeholders’ workshop and input on Nigeria, in Abuja recently.

Abdullahi said that these laws, which are the subjects of review or amendment, had been enacted for a very long time to provide the legal frameworks for the development of the agric sector.

“The sector’s dynamism is evident in the shift from traditional farming practices to more modern techniques, diversification of crops and livestock and adaptation to changing weather patterns.

“This is in addition to the challenges of insecurity, climate change and high input costs which continued to affect agricultural inputs.

“In view of the above, it is imperative to formulate legal frameworks to facilitate the key aspects of improvement in Nigerian agriculture aimed at addressing the problems affecting the sector,” he said.

He said that government policies and initiatives were aimed at boost production to meet the food needs of the growing population. Abdullahi said that efforts were being made to support smallholder farmers through access to finance, training and technology.

He said that there was a growing awareness of the need to address gender inequality in agriculture and empower women to participate in decision making and access resources.

Abdullahi said the review of the Nigerian Co-operative Societies Act was a priority, as it is intended to feature among the President’s legacy achievements under his Cooperative Revamp and Reform Initiative.

He said that the Federal Government’s approach to agriculture was multifaceted, encompassing policy development, financial support and infrastructural development.

“The goal is to create a thriving and sustainable agricultural sector that can contribute to food security, economic growth and overall well-being of Nigerians.

“Some of these laws have, however, become obsolete, archaic and outdated necessitating this assignment,” he said.

In his remarks, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, said a strong and robust legal framework was crucial for the agricultural sector.

Earlier, Director, Legal Services in the ministry, Mr Isimbabi Garba, underscored the urgent need to reform and reposition Nigeria’s legal framework to support a modern, vibrant, and resilient agricultural economy.

Garba said the event also represented a significant step towards strengthening the country’s agricultural sector and ensuring food security for the nation. “Agricultural law reform is crucial to Nigeria’s economic growth, food security and sustainable development.

“The law plays a significant role in shaping the agricultural sector, and updating our laws will help us address emerging challenges and opportunities.

“Agriculture is the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, and reforming our laws will help us enhance productivity and efficiency, promote sustainable practices, support small-scale farmers, attract investments and improve food security,” he said.

He said the ministry, under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, was taking a bold and timely step to ensure that Nigeria’s laws reflect the realities of today and aspirations of tomorrow.

