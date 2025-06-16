FG Begins Review Of Agricultural Laws In Nigeria

Share

The Federal government has said that in order to implement some policies that will enhance food security in the country, some of the laws that govern activities in the sector has to be reviewed.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Aliyu Abdullahi at a workshop in Abuja, organised for stakeholders to critically examine some of the laws that empower operations in the agriculture sector.

Abdullahi noted that review of the agricultural laws would promote sustainable agricultural practices, empower farmers, and enhance food security.

According to him, “ the workshop was aimed at overhauling Nigeria’s agricultural laws to improve food security, climate resilience, and economic growth, among others.”

He said, ‘’the agriculture sector in Nigeria is undergoing dynamism through its diverse production systems, evolving extension services and response to climate change, the sector’s dynamism, is evident in the shift from traditional farming practices to more modern techniques, diversification of crops and livestock and adaptation to changing weather patterns.

‘’Nigeria can not grow its agricultural sector into an industrial phase without an effective legal framework. The purpose of this workshop is, therefore, to initiate the process of amending all relevant agricultural laws to make them more conducive to agricultural business growth’’.

“ The review of the Nigerian Co-operative Societies Act is a priority, as it is intended to feature among the President’s mid-term achievements under his agricultural revamp and reform agenda.

“The Minister reaffirmed that ‘’the Federal Government’s approach to agriculture is multifaceted, encompassing policy development, financial support and infrastructural development. The goal is to create a thriving and sustainable agricultural sector that can contribute to food security, economic growth, and overall well- being of Nigerians.’’

