FG Begins Renewed Hope Poultry Revolving Initiative

The Federal Government, through the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), has introduced a poultry revolving initiative aimed at empowering rural women and youths.

The initiative, which is part of the Renewed Hope Women and Youth Empowerment Programme, commenced at Oba-Oke, Olorunda Local Government Area of Osun State.

Executive Secretary of NALDA, Segun Adebayo, disclosed that the revolving initiative was designed with the capacity to expand for the benefit of other parts of the country.

He explained that President Tinubu’s administration is intentional about reviving agriculture in the country and would make the necessary commitments to achieve it.

“This revolving poultry initiative represents a social enterprise that, when nurtured properly, will generate continuous returns. I urge everyone to honor the terms and conditions of participation, and I promise that this program will steadily expand throughout Osun State and beyond,” Adebayo said.

According to him, “the heart of this programme lies in its innovative revolving poultry production model. Each beneficiary will receive two poultry cages, twenty 3-week-old birds, and four bags of quality feed.”

“After nurturing these birds for an additional 3–4 weeks, dedicated off-takers will purchase the mature poultry. The profits generated will be shared equitably among all stakeholders—NALDA, the beneficiaries, and the community—creating a sustainable cycle of reinvestment, expansion, and opportunity for more participants eager to join,” he added.

Adebayo also recounted that “NALDA’s journey began briefly in 1992 before being discontinued, but was thoughtfully revitalized in June 2020 under the Buhari Administration.”

He noted that even during its early years, NALDA established impressive infrastructure projects and cash crop plantations across various states, with communities generously donating agricultural land that NALDA continues to hold in trust.

“At its core, NALDA’s mandate encompasses comprehensive agricultural land development—from initial bush clearing and land preparation to management, storage solutions, and strategic marketing. We accomplish this through collaborative partnerships with private and public service providers, processing facilities, community organizations, local and state governments, and international partners,” he explained.

