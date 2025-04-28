FG Begins Renewed Hope Poultry Revolving Initiative

Share

The Federal Government, through the National Agricultural Land Development Authority ( NALDA) said it has introduced a poultry revolving initiative to empower rural women and youths.

This initiative, said to be part of the Renewed Hope Women and Youth Empowerment Programme, over the weekend commenced at Oba-Oke, Olorunda Local Government Area of Osun State.

Executive Secretary of NALDA, Segun Adebayo, disclosed that the revolving initiative was designed with the capacity to expand for the benefits of other parts of the country.

He explained that the President Tinubu’s administration is intentional about reviving agriculture in the country, and would make the required commitment to achieve it.

He said: “This revolving poultry initiative represents a social enterprise that, when nurtured properly, will generate continuous returns.”

