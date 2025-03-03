FG Begins Reconstruction Of N80bn Alau Dam

Share

The Federal Government has begun reconstruction and upgrade of the Alau Dam in Maiduguri. Over 30 people and scores of residents were displaced after the dam collapsed on September 9 last year following heavy rains.

The Federal Government last year approved N80 billion for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the dam.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, at the dam site at the weekend said the project would be executed in two phases over 24 months. According to him, it will begin with an immediate intervention to mitigate flood risks. The professor said when completed the dam would enhance the provision of drinking water and revamp agriculture.

Utsev said: “It is evident that the reconstruction and upgrade of Alau Dam will significantly enhance the provision of potable drinking water, support downstream irrigation, boost socio-economic activities and enable flood control while facilitating other viable socioeconomic activities capable of revamping people’s livelihoods and economic development.”

Speaking at the occasion Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, said the reconstruction of the dam would restore the dignity and livelihoods of the people.

He said: “This project signifies not just the repair of a physical structure but the revitalisation of hope and prosperity for our people.”

Zulum also approved the construction of a primary school and hospital for the Alau community in the Jere Local Government Area. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the contractors and support the reconstruction of the dam.

